First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Lowered to $18.50 at Evercore ISI

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $19.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

First Horizon Trading Up 2.6 %

First Horizon stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

