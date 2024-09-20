Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $521.00.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Gartner alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Gartner

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,781,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $266,541,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 830.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after buying an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $513.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Gartner has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $517.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.