General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Director Peter A. Wall Sells 1,320 Shares

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $304.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.74. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $309.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,119,000 after acquiring an additional 262,164 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,458,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

