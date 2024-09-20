General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Director Peter A. Wall Sells 1,320 Shares

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
NYSE GD opened at $304.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.74. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $309.97.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,119,000 after acquiring an additional 262,164 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,458,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.