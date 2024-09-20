General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE GIS traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $74.54. 625,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44.
General Mills Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
