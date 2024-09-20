Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 233.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

