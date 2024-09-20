Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Glacier Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

In related news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 566,513 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $47.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.