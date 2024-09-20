Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOGO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Gogo Price Performance

Shares of GOGO opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $874.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 145.01% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at $2,764,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Featured Stories

