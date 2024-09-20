HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.94 on Monday. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 21,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $707,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $470,360.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at $147,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 21,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $707,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,874.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,892. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,600 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

