Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.55. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,870,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 825,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 285,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 120,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

