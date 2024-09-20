Head-To-Head Comparison: ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) & Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE)

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ALLETE and Alternus Clean Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALLETE 0 4 0 0 2.00 Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ALLETE currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.93%. Given ALLETE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ALLETE is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALLETE 14.36% 7.07% 3.62% Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ALLETE and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.6% of ALLETE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of ALLETE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALLETE and Alternus Clean Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALLETE $1.54 billion 2.40 $247.10 million $4.16 15.35 Alternus Clean Energy $16.25 million 0.89 -$69.46 million N/A N/A

ALLETE has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Risk and Volatility

ALLETE has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ALLETE beats Alternus Clean Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers. Further, it owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. Additionally, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 1,200 megawatts of wind energy generation facility, as well as involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. It owns and operates 162 substations with a total capacity of 9,980 megavolt amperes. The company serves taconite mining, paper, pulp and secondary wood products, pipeline, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Minnesota Power, Inc. and changed its name to ALLETE, Inc. in May 2001. ALLETE, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

