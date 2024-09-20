Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Cut to $146.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.02. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $160.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,818,759 in the last three months. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $1,945,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

