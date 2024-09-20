IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

IBEX Price Performance

Insider Transactions at IBEX

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. IBEX has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

In other news, Director Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $124,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IBEX by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in IBEX by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

