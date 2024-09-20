IDEX Co. (IEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

IDEX has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $210.50 on Friday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

