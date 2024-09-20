Insider Buying: BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Songlin Ye acquired 3,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Songlin Ye sold 800 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.80, for a total transaction of C$48,640.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00.

BQE Water Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CVE BQE opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$71.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. BQE Water Inc. has a 12-month low of C$25.50 and a 12-month high of C$69.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$59.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.18.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

