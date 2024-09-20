Insider Selling: Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR) Director Sells 39,500 Shares of Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) Director Alan Carter sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$11,060.00.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CBR opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

