Insider Selling: Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR) Director Sells 39,500 Shares of Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) Director Alan Carter sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$11,060.00.
Cabral Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CBR opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Cabral Gold Company Profile
