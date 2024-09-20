Insider Selling: Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells 86,262 Shares of Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns sold 86,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £270,000.06 ($356,671.15).
Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance
LON BOWL opened at GBX 315.50 ($4.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 227 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.69). The company has a market capitalization of £541.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,577.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 319.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 323.40.
About Hollywood Bowl Group
