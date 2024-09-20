Insider Selling: Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells 86,262 Shares of Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns sold 86,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £270,000.06 ($356,671.15).

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

LON BOWL opened at GBX 315.50 ($4.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 227 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.69). The company has a market capitalization of £541.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,577.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 319.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 323.40.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

