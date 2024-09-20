Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells 2,459 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $22,844.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP opened at $10.08 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,786,000 after buying an additional 830,889 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,206,000 after purchasing an additional 385,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Snap by 587.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,629,000 after buying an additional 12,533,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Snap by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,124,000 after buying an additional 751,846 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Snap to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.87.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

