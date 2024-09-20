Investors Buy High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. Xerox has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth $704,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth $320,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 108.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 140,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

