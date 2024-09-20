Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,559 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 662% compared to the typical daily volume of 467 call options.
Neonode Price Performance
NEON stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 247.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
