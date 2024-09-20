Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 362,731 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical volume of 175,355 call options.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $779.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.69. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.