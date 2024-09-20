iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
iRobot Stock Performance
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 128.49% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,167.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 72.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
