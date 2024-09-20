Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells $989,230.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $118.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 172.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 433.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $228,391,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after acquiring an additional 972,101 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

