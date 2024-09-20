James J. Muchmore Sells 18,902 Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Stock

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) EVP James J. Muchmore sold 18,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $51,035.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 820,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,125.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAER opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.16.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAER. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

