Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target to C$30.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Standpoint Research increased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.25.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SCR

Strathcona Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Strathcona Resources stock opened at C$27.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.20. Strathcona Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.16 and a twelve month high of C$37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$992.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$978.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources will post 4.0757143 EPS for the current year.

Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Navjeet Dhillon acquired 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,696.25. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, with a total value of C$152,500.00. Also, Director Navjeet Dhillon bought 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.75 per share, with a total value of C$109,696.25. Insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.