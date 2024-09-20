Jefferies Financial Group Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $10.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $442,204 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 58.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

