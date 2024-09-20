JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $210.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Shares of QCOM opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $194.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

