JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $40.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Invitation Homes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.10.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE INVH opened at $36.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

