JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $338.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $322.54.

RH Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE RH opened at $348.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.63 and its 200-day moving average is $268.14. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $354.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

