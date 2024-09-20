JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $470.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $507.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $411.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.04. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

