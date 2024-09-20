JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $22.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,526 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111,626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 113.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,214,000 after buying an additional 1,856,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

