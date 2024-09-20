Katherine Adkins Sells 6,084 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katherine Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 3.51. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Affirm by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Affirm by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth about $45,219,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $67,310,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

