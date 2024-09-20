Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PPRUY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kering
Kering Price Performance
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What is a support level?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.