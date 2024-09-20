Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPRUY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

