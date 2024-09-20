Kerry Porritt Purchases 138 Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Porritt purchased 138 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,637 ($21.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,259.06 ($2,984.23).

Kerry Porritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Kerry Porritt purchased 330 shares of Keller Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.64) per share, for a total transaction of £4,158 ($5,492.73).

Keller Group Stock Performance

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 1,642 ($21.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,544.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,293.37. Keller Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 672 ($8.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,704 ($22.51).

Keller Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Keller Group’s payout ratio is 2,823.53%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.82) to GBX 1,750 ($23.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

