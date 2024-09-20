Kerry Porritt Purchases 138 Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Porritt purchased 138 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,637 ($21.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,259.06 ($2,984.23).
Kerry Porritt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Kerry Porritt purchased 330 shares of Keller Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.64) per share, for a total transaction of £4,158 ($5,492.73).
Keller Group Stock Performance
Shares of KLR opened at GBX 1,642 ($21.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,544.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,293.37. Keller Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 672 ($8.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,704 ($22.51).
Keller Group Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.82) to GBX 1,750 ($23.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KLR
Keller Group Company Profile
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keller Group
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.