Kooth’s (KOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.79) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.66) target price on shares of Kooth in a research report on Tuesday.
Kooth Stock Up 0.1 %
About Kooth
Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.
