Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

