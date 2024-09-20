LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised LegalZoom.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZ

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,935,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,252 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,240 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,734,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 135,517 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 15.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,581,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after acquiring an additional 762,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,836,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.