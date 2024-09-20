LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get LG Display alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LG Display

LG Display Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LPL opened at $4.00 on Monday. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 66.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.