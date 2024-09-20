Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Receives $93.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.63.
Several research analysts recently commented on LINE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:LINE opened at $82.13 on Friday. Lineage has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.01.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.12%.
Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.
