Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Receives $93.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on LINE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $82.13 on Friday. Lineage has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.01.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.12%.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

