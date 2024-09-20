Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$3.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$712.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 20.15 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.28. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$2.87 and a 1 year high of C$25.59.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$84,530.80. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.