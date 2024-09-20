Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

MHH opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned 7.46% of Mastech Digital worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.