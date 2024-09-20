Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
MHH opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
