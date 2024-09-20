Maxim Group Trims AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Target Price to $5.00

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AmpliTech Group Trading Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:AMPG opened at $0.89 on Monday. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.
AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 62.54%.
About AmpliTech Group
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
