Maxim Group Trims AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Target Price to $5.00

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AmpliTech Group Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:AMPG opened at $0.89 on Monday. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 62.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AmpliTech Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMPG Free Report ) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned 1.21% of AmpliTech Group worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.