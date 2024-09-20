Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.55.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.94. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 147,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.