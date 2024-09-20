Michael A. Degiglio Sells 123,891 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 123,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $122,652.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,549,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,453,854.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.98 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 766,205 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $449,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Village Farms International by 119.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 279,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Village Farms International by 23.1% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 455,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 85,559 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

