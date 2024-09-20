Michael A. Degiglio Sells 123,891 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 123,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $122,652.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,549,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,453,854.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.98 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.
