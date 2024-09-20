Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 59,053 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $548,602.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,258,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,402.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snap Trading Up 4.2 %

SNAP stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.00. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Snap by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America decreased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.