Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 59,053 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $548,602.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,258,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,402.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Snap Trading Up 4.2 %
SNAP stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.00. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America decreased their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.87.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
