Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $349.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.69. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $40,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

