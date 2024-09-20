MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $283.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average of $299.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.02 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,770,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,005 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,237,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.



MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

