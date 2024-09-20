Morgan Stanley Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $39.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 109,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

