Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $506.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $494.72.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $438.69 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,920,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $250,032,357,000 after buying an additional 15,701,937 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $5,587,119,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,000,376,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Microsoft by 47,196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,834,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,160,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,436 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

