Morgan Stanley Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $132.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.89.

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

