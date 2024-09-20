Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Morningstar has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Morningstar has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,095. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $219.45 and a twelve month high of $330.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,231 shares of company stock valued at $19,488,988. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

